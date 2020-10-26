Euro 2020 playoffs - Preview, When, Where to watch, and how your team can qualify

The Euro 2020 Playoff Finals will decide the last four teams to play at the rescheduled tournament in 2021, here's everything you need to know

Euro 2020 Playoff Finals

When: 12 November

Path A: Hungary v Iceland (20:45 CET)

Path B: Northern Ireland v Slovakia (20:45)

Path C: Serbia v Scotland (20:45)

Path D: Georgia v North Macedonia (18:00)

Where: The team on the left has home advantage.

Euro 2020 Playoff Final fixtures

How many teams will play at Euro 2020?

24 teams will play across 12 European cities in 12 different countries from 11 June to 11 July 2021, celebrating the 60th 'birthday' of the European Championships.

The tournament was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wembley Stadium in London is scheduled to host the semi-finals and final of the tournament.

And with 20 of 24 teams already decided, four more sets of fans will get to join the party next summer.

Who has qualified for Euro 2020?

The 20 teams that have already booked safe passage to Euro 2020 are:

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, play-off winner D or A

Group D: England, Croatia, play-off winner C, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, play-off winner B

Group F: play-off winner A or D, Portugal, France, Germany

Who will join them?

Cristiano Ronaldo lifts the Nations League trophy for Portugal in 2019. More to come at Euro 2020? (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Hungary v Iceland Euro 2020 Playoff Final preview

The Puskas Arena in Budapest will host this playoff final, the home side beat Bulgaria for the first time in 63 years in the semi final to make it this far, and now face Iceland.

An extra incentive for Hungary is that should they win, they will play their first two tournament matches at home in the Puskas Arena.

But Iceland have outperformed at recent international tournaments, famously defeating England in the Round of 16 at Euro 2016 to make the quarter-finals, then qualifying for their first World Cup at Russia 2018.

The winner of this playoff gets to play in a fearful group with defending champions Portugal, World Cup winners France, and Germany.

Players to watch:

Hungary have a strong defensive lynchpin in Willi Orban, an RB Leipzing centre back who scored a couple of goals in their qualifying campaign, and midfielder Mate Patkai also bagged a brace on their way to the playoffs, including one of two when Hungary beat World Cup finalists Croatia 2-1 in March 2019.

For Iceland Gylfi Sigurdsson was the hero when he scored both goals against Romania in the playoff semi-final, no doubt he's the man to watch.

Northern Ireland v Slovakia Preview

Both Northern Ireland and Slovakia made this final on penalties at Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of Ireland's expense.

It suggests that we're in for another tight game that could potentially go the distance to extra time and penalties again.

Players to watch:

Slovakia have a strong team with former Napoli playmaker Marek Hamšík, who now plays in China, probably the visiting side’s best known player - but Lazio’s Denis Vavro, Napoli's Stanislav Lobotka and Parma’s Juraj Kucka are all accomplished footballers.

Northern Ireland managed to knock out a team that included Edin Dzeko and Miralem Pjanic in the semi final, and have every chance of making a dream second Euros in-a-row.

Ex Manchester United and current Leicester City man Jonny Evans marshalls the defence, captain Steven Davis brings plenty of experience to the midfield and Niall McGinn is the man for the big occasion.

Get ready for a nail-biter at Windsor Park in Belfast.

Serbia v Scotland Preview

Serbia defeated Haaland and Odegaard's Norway 2-1 to make this final, while Scotland needed penalties to dispose of Israel in their semi-final.

The exciting thing about a one game playoff is that anything can happen and all four of these finals will be difficult to call.

Scotland's hopes of qualifying for their first tournament since 1998 are high, they made it eight games unbeaten with a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic on 14 October, this is their best run in 32 years.

Players to watch:

But Serbia will be confident that they have enough to seize the place at the big table at home in Belgrade, and with names like Maksimovic, Tadic, Kolarov, Mitrovic, Jovic, and Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic who scored two to down Norway in the semi-final, you can see why.

Scotland boast some recognisable names of their own including Liverpool's Andy Robertson and Manchester United's Scott McTominay, but the collective unity forged under manager Steve Clarke is definitely their greatest strength.

Georgia v North Macedonia

Georgia outed Belarus 1-0 in their semi final and North Macedonia KOed Kosovo's chance of a first major tournament, also by a single goal, 2-1.

One goal could decide this final too, Georgia scored seven goals in eight games in their group games while the Macedonians managed 12 in 10.

Neither team concedes many either, which points to another nervy affair that will be decided on tight margins.

Players to watch:

The North Macedonia captain Goran Pandev will be a familiar face to Italian football watchers, he's played at Lazio and Inter Milan, now at Genoa, the 37-year-old is the country's all-time top scorer with 35 goals.

With no real standout stars, Georgia is a team that relies on the collective, this is their best shot at qualifying for a first Euros, and they can do it at home in the Dinamo Arena, Tblisi.

Euro 2020 Playoff Finals: Where to Watch

The Olympic connection: Tokyo 2020 men's football qualification

Three of the four teams qualified for Euro 2020 have already qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in 2021:

France, Germany, Spain.

Romania, who didn't make it to Euro 2020 - losing to Iceland in their playoff semi final, will also feature at the Japan Olympics.

All four teams qualified at the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, where Spain emerged victorious, Germany the beaten finalists.

Romania fell to Germany and France to Spain at the semi final stage, but making it that far secured them a qualification spot in Tokyo.

Who qualified for the 2020 Olympics?

The men's football competition will include 16 teams, 14 of which have already been decided apart from hosts Japan:

Africa

Egypt

Ivory Coast

South Africa

Asia

Australia

Saudi Arabia

South Korea

CONMEBOL (South America)

Argentina

Brazil (Holders)

Europe

Spain

Germany

France

Romania

OCEANIA

New Zealand

CONCACAF (North, Central America and the Caribbean)

Two places at the Olympics still up for grabs, to be decided at the 2020 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship.