Olympic Daily News: 12 September 2020 

Get your daily update of Olympic news: Trivia, trends, and talking points with international videogame day, NBA, US Open finals, Jesse Owens, Edison Cavani ballet dancing, Alex Morgan signs, and beach volleyball

What a weekend of sport we have: The NBA playoffs, the US Open, top flight football returning in Europe like it's never been away with the Premier League and La Liga, figure skating in Russia, beach volleyball, and so much more.

Oh and happy International Videogame Day!

With Gaming a part of many people's lives across the world we're celebrating the rise of esports, the incredible art and creativity in games, and the fun we have playing them with friends in different places, often in different countries.

We've been looking back at past Olympic video games and think that Nagano '98 is a gem, here's some classic gameplay:

Graphics and gameplay have come on a bit since then, here's Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020:

And we love this vid featuring Yoshinobu Miyake, Japan's greatest weightlifter ever.

Miyake won gold the last time Tokyo hosted the Olympics back in 1964.

Games connect us, what's your favourite?

NBA: Celtics oust Raptors

But back to more traditional games, the reigning NBA champions Toronto Raptors had their season ended by a young hungry Boston Celtics in the Playoffs.

Jayson Tatum was the standout star for the Celtics in the decisive Game 7. He scored a game-high 29 points, adding 12 rebounds and seven assists, with Jaylen Brown (21), Marcus Smart (16), and Kemba Walker (14) coming up big too.

The Celtics face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals, that series starts on Tuesday

“If you want to achieve something great, if you want to win, it’s not going to be easy,” Tatum said. “That’s what we’re here for.”

The US Open will have a new champion

In tennis, we have two mouth-watering finals coming up in the US Open.

On the men's side we're going to see a brand new champion as Dominic Thiem faces Alexander Zverev.

Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have won 12 of the last 16 US Open trophies, now it's a new generation's time.

The men's final is tomorrow, Sunday 13 September in the Arthur Ashe Stadium, and starts at 4pm in New York, 8pm UTC.

Before that, the women's final is today Saturday 12 September at 4:00 p.m. New York time, 8pm UTC.

Naomi Osaka of Japan will take on Victoria Azarenka in the women's final, after Azarenka overcame the challenge of Serena Williams.

22-year-old Osaka will defend her US Open title after she beat Serena to the prize last year.

Can't wait!

Celebrating Jesse Owens' birth

We're looking forward to seeing Osaka at Tokyo 2020, where she begins to write her Olympic legacy on home ground.

And on this day in 1913, the man who left one of the most memorable of all Olympic legacies was born: Jesse Owens (1913-1980).

So much more than just a four-time gold medallist, Owens is a symbol of equality and justice, and hailed as a legend by IOC President Thomas Bach.

Happy birthday Hans Zimmer!

While we're on the birthdays of great men, today is Hans Zimmer's 63rd birthday, so let's celebrate one of the greatest composers of our time.

Music from The Lion King, the Pirates of the Caribbean, Interstellar, Gladiator, Crimson Tide, Inception, Dunkirk, and The Dark Knight Trilogy are just some of the works that Zimmer has gifted the world.

He is also behind Cool Runnings, the brilliant and brilliantly funny story of the Jamaican bobsleigh team at the Calgary 1988 Winter Games.

Zimmer has brought joy to millions with his music and has four Grammy Awards, three Classical BRIT Awards, two Golden Globes, and an Academy Award to his name.

If composing music and film scores was an Olympic event this man would be up there with Phelps and Bolt.

If you fancy yourself a composer and dream of doing what Zimmer does, then here's your chance. Enter the world of Hans Zimmer:

Football star, ballet dancer

Sometimes the lines between sport, music, and dance are blurred, and Uruguayan footballer Edison Cavani is helping doing some blurring in his home country.

Cavani played at the London 2012 Olympics, and became a global giant of the game, but did you know he's a big ballet fan too?

While living in Paris playing for PSG, Cavani learned an appreciation of ballet. When went home to Uruguay, he trained with the country's national ballet society to challenge preconceptions.⁣

"I don't share the view that every boy has to play only soccer," said Cavani. "I believe that girls and boys have to be free to seek their happiness in what they are most passionate about."

How's your Spanish?

Not great? Don't worry, Edison Cavani doing ballet speaks for itself. The caption on Cavani's tweet reads "Free Happy and Safe".

¡Campeón!

Football is back... and Morgan is the top transfer

Like it's never stopped, top flight men's football in Europe has returned, with the Premier League and Spain's La Liga getting the ball rolling.

But there's no doubt who is winning the transfer window right now: The Women's Super League (WSL) in England.

It seems that every day there's a big story breaking in WSL and today Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the news that London 2012 Olympic gold medallist Alex Morgan is on her way to North London.

The two-time Women's World Cup winner is joining "for the 2020/21 season", aiming to get some game time to be in full form for the Games in Tokyo next year, having given birth in May.

It's another major coup for the WSL.

Chelsea splashed out on Danish striker Pernille Harder, Manchester City brought Lucy Bronze back from Champions League winners Lyon, and City also pulled off another major move by signing USA World Cup winner Rose Lavelle.

"The idea of playing in the Champions League and competing for so many different titles was really fun;" Lavelle said when she signed.

"I'm up for it and I think it'll be a good time, Man City is one of the best clubs in the world, both for the men and women's side; they have so many resources for both teams so that was awesome."

Watch beach Volleyball now

And from film sets to volleyball sets, it's a day at the beach on Olympic Channel today as we bring you the 'King of the Court' beach volleyball experience from Utrecht, in the Netherlands.

Watch it live on Olympic Channel (territorial restrictions apply).

events 9 - 12 Sep King of the Court - Utrecht Netherlands

If you missed the live action, you can watch replays of the sessions here.

Look out for Norwegian beach volleyball duo of Anders Mol and Christian Sorum, they dominated the FIVB Tour in 2019.

The secret of the two-time European champions' success? Find out here:

Trivia!

And last but never least, let's get some trivia going.

So yesterday we asked who the the all-time top scorer in men’s Olympic basketball is with these options:

Pau Gasol Andrew Gaze Oscar Schmidt Wlamir Marques

And the answer is No.3, Brazilian baller Oscar Schmidt who scored a whopping 1093 points at five different Olympic Games. Find out more about his experience of going up against Michael Jordan here.

Today's question is about women's football:

Six goals is the most any one female footballer has scored at an Olympic Games, who holds that record?