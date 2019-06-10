Yuna Kim dazzles at 'All That Skate 2019' with Nathan Chen and Javier Fernandez

2010 Olympic champion Kim was the star attraction in Seoul with two new routines in front of a vocal home crowd including star rapper Dahyun.

World and Olympic champions graced All That Skate 2019 in Seoul, with star billing on the three nights going to Yuna Kim.

The Vancouver 2010 ladies' singles champion appeared 12 months after a guest appearance in last year's show.

And despite the appearance of two double world champions in Nathan Chen and Javier Fernandez, there was no question as to who the crowd had come to see.

Kim brings the house down

Yuna Kim retired from competition after her silver medal at Sochi 2014.

Four years later, she was the star turn at the Opening Ceremony of PyeongChang 2018 as she lit the cauldron to signal the start of the Games.

She showed her trademark elegance that night, and did so again 15 months on with two new routines inside Seoul's Olympic Park KSPO Dome.

At the end of Act 1, she performed 'Dark Eyes' with a little help from world ice dance champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron and their French compatriots, pairs bronze medallists Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres.

Kim may not have the jumps of old, but the crowd whooped and cheered her every move in a captivating and emotional skate.

Early in Act 2, she showed a more sassy side with a dance to 'Issues' by Julia Michaels.

Kim's gestures with her face and hands provoked roars of approval from the audience and she stayed on the ice for a whole minute to receive a rapturous ovation.

Afterwards, she told reporters that she felt "extremely nervous" before the show and thanked everyone who had supported her.

Chen "moved" by Korean response

Aside from Kim, reigning double world champion Nathan Chen was the biggest name in attendance with Javier Fernandez and PyeongChang silver medallist Shoma Uno also taking part.

Chen landed a quad in his dynamic opening skate 'Nemesis' with the American clearly enjoying himself in his time off following his first year exams at Yale University.

The crowd appeared to take as much pleasure as he did in the performance with Chen appreciating the support he received from the crowd in Instagram.

Chen, Fernandez, Uno and Korean Olympian Junehyoung Lee also had the crowd cheering with a dance-off at the start of Act 2 to 'Thunder'

Papadakis was another skater who was grateful for the love she received in the Korean capital.

Korean icons meet

But it was Kim who most of the Seoul crowd came to see.

There were some famous faces in the stands as well.

The 28-year-old is loved by Koreans young and old and Dahyun of girl group TWICE was delighted to meet the champion skater.

Hopefully we won't have to wait another whole year to see Kim on the ice again.